Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 4.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.86. 27,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 82,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

