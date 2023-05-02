Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 4.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.86. 27,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 82,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

