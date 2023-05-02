Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 27,152 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 865.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 576,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

