Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 447 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $112,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $174.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

