Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,764,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,651,121. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

