Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 367,735 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

