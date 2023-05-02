Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 375,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,100. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

