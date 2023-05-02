Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. 13,361,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,340,047. The company has a market cap of $220.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

