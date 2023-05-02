Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,851,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,061,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

