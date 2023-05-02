Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $9.46 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.26. 20,303,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,043,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.12.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.