Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.57. 370,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,060. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

