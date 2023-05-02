Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

