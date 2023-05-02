Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

