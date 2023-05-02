Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 1,976,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFI. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

