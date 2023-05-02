Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
GFI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 1,976,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.88.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.
A number of research firms recently commented on GFI. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
