Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.91

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 1492091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Gold Fields by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

