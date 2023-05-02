Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

