Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,724. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

