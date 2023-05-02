GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.14

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 89392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.51 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,012 shares of company stock worth $1,011,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

