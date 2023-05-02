Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.0-209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.7 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.