Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

LivePerson Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.