Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,985 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio makes up about 0.8% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of TELA Bio worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 4,110,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TELA Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,891,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELA Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TELA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.97. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

