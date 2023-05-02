Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $785,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

NYSE SE opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

