Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 707,908 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.
Insider Activity at Twilio
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $123.00.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
