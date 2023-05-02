Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

