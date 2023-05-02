Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70 to $3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.92 billion.
Graphic Packaging Stock Performance
GPK opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.62.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
