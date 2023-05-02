Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70 to $3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.92 billion.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.