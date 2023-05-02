Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.