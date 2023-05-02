Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Acquires 28 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($184.36).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Dan Nicholson bought 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £150 ($187.41).

On Friday, March 24th, Dan Nicholson bought 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £29,865.22 ($37,312.87).

LON:GPE traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 528.50 ($6.60). 55,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,816. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,621.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 687 ($8.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 527.40.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 574 ($7.17).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

