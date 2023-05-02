Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 5,354,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,652.9 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.5 %

GWLIF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. 821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GWLIF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

