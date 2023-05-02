Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Green Plains by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 826,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 264,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 261,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.