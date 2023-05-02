Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.
