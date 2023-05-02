GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:ICLTF remained flat at C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,439. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10.

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

