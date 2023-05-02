Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 16.7 %

GRNWF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 17,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,480. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNWF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$60.00 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

