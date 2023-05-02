GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GreenShift stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

