GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GreenShift Price Performance
Shares of GreenShift stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
About GreenShift
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.