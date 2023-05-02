Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Update

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Greentown China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Greentown China has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

