Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 80.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GHI stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $394.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

GHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

