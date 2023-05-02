Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $789,193.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,971.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00309703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00548311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00068170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00417045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.