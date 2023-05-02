Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Carso had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

