Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.89. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.