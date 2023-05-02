Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.3 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.89. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.