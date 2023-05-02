Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.15

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
