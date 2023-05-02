Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at C$2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.68.
