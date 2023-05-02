Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.62

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 215375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.46.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
