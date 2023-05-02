Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HALB remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 1,542,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,080. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Halberd Company Profile
