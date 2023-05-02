Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HALB remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 1,542,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,080. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Halberd alerts:

Halberd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.