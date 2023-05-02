Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

HNRG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 159,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $260.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.63. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

