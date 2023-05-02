Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HALL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

