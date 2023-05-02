Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of HALL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
