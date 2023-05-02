Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

