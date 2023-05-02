Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Hamilton Thorne stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer on February 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

