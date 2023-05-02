Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance
Hamilton Thorne stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
About Hamilton Thorne
