Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.85

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 104858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

