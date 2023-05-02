Haverford Financial Services Inc. Purchases 826 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.22. 3,397,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.