Haverford Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,955 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.57. 61,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

