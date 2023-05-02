HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCW Biologics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,679. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

