Head to Head Survey: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aurora Mobile and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.43% -42.93% -14.29% MicroCloud Hologram N/A -103.21% -35.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and MicroCloud Hologram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $328.82 million 0.14 -$15.51 million ($0.15) -2.63 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 1.03 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats MicroCloud Hologram on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

