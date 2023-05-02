Head-To-Head Survey: Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) & Star (NASDAQ:STHO)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Commercial and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Star 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Star.

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 3.13 $9.30 million ($0.08) -144.25 Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 6.22% 4.36% 0.78% Star N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Star on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

